FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The name of a motorcyclist killed Friday morning in a crash with two other vehicles has been released by the Florence County Coroner’s Office.

John David Hartfield of Johnsonville died in the crash, which happened about 8:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of Johnsonville Highway, according to Coroner Keith von Lutcken.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the 2005 motorcycle was traveling north on Johnsonville Highway about four miles south of Lake City when the driver passed a 2016 Subaru on the left and hit a 2013 Chevrolet Impala head-on.

The Chevrolet then hit the Subaru head-on, according to troopers.

The driver of the Chevrolet was taken to a hospital with injuries, SCHP said. The Subaru driver was not injured.

No other information was immediately available.

Count on News13 for updates.