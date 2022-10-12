FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An autopsy showed that a man found dead on Saturday near Timmonsville suffered “multiple gunshot wounds, as well as thermal injuries to his body,” according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken.

Von Lutcken said authorities are still trying to identify the man, whose body was found off Victor White Road. Authorities have not said who found the body.

Von Lutcken previously said foul play was involved and that the case was being treated as a homicide.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call the Florence County Sheriff’s Office at 843-665-2121, extension 421 or CrimeStoppers of the Pee Dee at 888-CRIME-SC. Tips can also be submitted on the Florence County Sheriff’s Office’s free app for iPhone or android devices or online through CrimeStoppers of the Pee Dee.

Tips can remain anonymous, and a reward of up to $1,000 from CrimeStoppers is available for information that leads to an arrest.