FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A section of Highway 52 north of Scranton is blocked because of a crash with possible injuries, according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.
It happened at about 7:35 a.m. Tuesday near the Sparrow and Kennedy Tractor Company according to the Department of Public Safety’s online traffic monitoring website.
No additional information was immediately available.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
Count on News13 for updates.