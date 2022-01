FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A crash has closed Highway 52 in Florence County near Coward, according to South Lynches Fire Rescue.

The crash was reported in the area of New Hope Road between Coward and Effingham, according to officials. It’s unclear if anyone was injured.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area as the road is expected to be closed for an extended period of time.

