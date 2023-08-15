FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crown Cork & Seal USA has been identified as the manufacturing company behind a $20 million project that could bring nearly 30 jobs to Florence County.

The name of the company was revealed in the agenda for Thursday morning’s Florence County Council meeting.

Crown Holdings, Inc. is a leading supplier of beverage packaging, food packaging aerosol packaging, metal closures, promotional packaging and transit packaging products, according to its website. The company already has plants in Darlington, Cheraw and Latta.

Florence County Council approved a resolution providing a tax incentive for what is being called “Project Mimosa.” It guarantees that over a 10-year period the company will get 35% of its property tax bill back from the county.

The resolution establishes several milestones the company must attain before receiving the tax benefit. If the company fails to meet the requirement, the county would be able to get the money back.