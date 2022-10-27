FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man whose body was found near Timmonsville likely was killed in Darlington County, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, which has turned over the investigation to Darlington County authorities.

The body of Trey Lee Montrose, 23, of Florence, was found on Oct. 8 near Victor White Road. His death was ruled a homicide by Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken, who said he suffered multiple gunshot wounds and “thermal injuries” to his body.

Authorities have not said why investigators now think Montrose was killed in Darlington County.

