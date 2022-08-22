FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 23-year-old man Darlington County man has been charged with murder in the death of a man found shot to death Tuesday inside a car in the Timmonsville area, Florence County authorities said.

Nicaise Antwan Stevenson, 23, of Lamar, was arrested on Sunday. He remained in the Florence County Detention Center on Monday, the Florence County Sheriff Office said.

He faces charges of murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in the death of Malik Daveon Zimmerman, 22, of Timmonsville, who died of a single gunshot wound, Coroner Keith von Lutcken said.

Deputies responded to the area of 2300 River Bend Drive on Tuesday and found Zimmermon dead inside a vehicle. A person passing by saw him in the vehicle and called authorities, von Lutcken said.

