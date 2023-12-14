FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 23-year-old man has died after rear-ending a cement truck in Florence County on Tuesday morning, according to Coroner Keith von Lutcken.

Dustin Matthew Brown of Darlington was killed in the crash, von Lutcken said. It happened at about 5:50 a.m. on S. Irby Street at Poor Farm Road in the Effingham area.

Von Lutcken said Brown was airlifted to MUSC in Charleston before he died on Wednesday.

No other information was immediately available.