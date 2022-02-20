Darlington Raceway’s Daytona 500 watch party fuels fans’ excitement for return to ‘Lady in Black’

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW)– The NASCAR season is officially underway, and fans across the Pee Dee are ready for the excitement.

Many enjoyed hot pizza and cold drinks on Sunday during Darlington Raceway’s annual Daytona 500 watch party at the Mellow Mushroom in Florence.

“It’s a party atmosphere,” Kerry Tharp, Darlington Raceway’s president, said. “There’s a lot of food and drink in there, 15 TVs wall-to-wall. It’s a packed atmosphere.”

Fans took part in giveaways hosted by Dan E. Lockemy, the track’s announcer.

“I’ve already won a Kevin Harvick cushion, this Darlington hat I’m wearing and a couple koozies,” longtime NASCAR fan Jarred Hatchell said. “And this is just the beginning of it.”

Some, like Ina Gough, even won ticket packages. At 74 years old, she says she is known as Darlington’s most-devoted NASCAR fan.

“I am known as this because I do scrapbooks,” Gough said. “I have nine real thick album books.”

Fans say there is plenty to look forward to this season, whether they see it on TV or in person.

“The new cars are going to be exciting,” Hatchell said. “No one knows what’s going to happen with them. “Going from 15-inch tires to 18-inch tires is going to make a huge difference.”

Fans said watching the race in Daytona while looking at the Johnny Mantz Southern 500 trophy has them revved up for the action at the “Lady in Black” in May.

“I’ve started my 2022 album as of today,” Gough said.