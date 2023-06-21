FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Darlington woman is facing charges for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars from a contractor where she worked, the Florence County Sheriff’s Office said.
Margaret Ward Heilman, 65, was arrested on Wednesday after a Florence County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team and the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office searched her home on Potato House Road. She is charged with breach of trust, $10,000 or more, according to Florence County Detention Center online records.
Investigators said Heilman took money from Florence-based Carolina Insulation Contractors where she worked and used it for personal expenses, including vehicles and other accounts. The alleged theft took place between June 2019 and June 20, 2023.
Heilman is being held in the detention center pending a bond hearing.
The investigation is continuing, and Florence County authorities said more charges are possible.
Dennis Bright is a digital producer at News13. Dennis is a West Virginia native and graduate of Marshall University. He has won copyediting and journalism awards in Virginia and Ohio. Follow Dennis on Twitter and read more of his work here.