FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An investigation is underway after the Florence County Sheriff’s Office recovered a woman’s body from a pond Thursday night, Sheriff TJ Joye confirmed to News13.
The body was found after deputies were called to the 1700 block of McAllister Mill Road at about 7:00 p.m. near the Scranton Community of Florence County, Joye said.
The body will be treated as a drowning, Florence County Coroner Keith Von Lutcken told News13. An autopsy will be done to be certain.
No additional info was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.
