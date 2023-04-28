COWARD, S.C. (WBTW) — A fugitive from Delaware was captured Thursday night after a manhunt in the Coward area of Florence County, authorities said.
Daniel Return Johnson, 18, of Cheswold, Deleware, was caught on Hicks Road in Coward after the manhunt, the Florence County Sheriff’s Office said. He had been wanted on a first-degree robbery charge.
Johnson will be held at the Florence County Detention Center pending extradition to Delaware, the sheriff’s office said.
