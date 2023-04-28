FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Delaware man was arrested in Florence County Thursday after alleged sexual battery incidents that happened nearly eight years ago, Florence County deputies said.

Gilbert Edward Kester II, 62, of Millsboro, Delaware was arrested and charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, online booking records show.

Deputies said Kester allegedly committed sexual battery on a victim between August 2015 and June 2016 in Florence County. The victim was believed to be 8 or 9-years-old at the time.

Kester is being held at the Florence County Detention Center without bond, deputies said.