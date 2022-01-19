Deputies charge man in Florence County shooting

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Deputies charged a man in connection with a Florence County shooting, according to a release sent Wednesday from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Mikel Roshell Johnson, 57, of Effingham, was arrested Monday and charged with first-degree assault and battery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to deputies.

Johnson was allegedly involved in a shooting after an argument in the 2400 block of Savannah Grove Road in Effingham, deputies said. The victim is expected to survive. He was detained on scene and later taken into custody.

Johnson was taken to the Florence County Detention Center and is awaiting a bond hearing.