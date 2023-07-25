FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – A Florida man was arrested Tuesday in Florence County after two kilos of cocaine and a firearm were found in his vehicle after he was stopped for speeding on Interstate 95, deputies said.

Deputies found the cocaine and a Beretta 9 mm pistol while searching the black BMW SUV, which the driver agreed to after deputies “gained reasonable suspicion of criminal activity,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Ewart Everton Brown, 55, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, was charged with trafficking cocaine and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He is being held at the Florence County Detention Center.