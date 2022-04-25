FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Deputies are investigating a second shooting within one day on Carver Street in Florence County, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday to the 1000 block of Carver Street for reports of a shooting, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies later learned a person with multiple gunshot wounds showed up at a hospital.

The victim’s condition is unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 843-665-2121 ext. 434 or use the Submit-A-Tip on the FCSO mobile app. Tips can also be left with Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC and could be paid a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.

There was also a shooting on Carver Street earlier in the day, also in the 1000 block, that left one person dead.

There were eight shootings on Saturday and Sunday — seven of them deadly, and leading to the deaths of at least three children. Of the deadly shootings, three were within the Florence Police Department’s jurisdiction, one was in the Florence County Sheriff’s Office jurisdiction, one was in Dillon County, one was in Myrtle Beach and one was within the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office’s jurisdiction.

So far in April, there have been 28 shootings, leading to 13 people dead and 14 injured. Of those, one person died in an officer-involved shooting, and two suspects in another shooting were killed. Fourteen of those shootings can be considered solved by either an arrest or the death of a suspect.