FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County authorities are investigating after an overnight shooting at a nightclub on West Sumter Street.

It happened at the Lava Lounge, according to Major Michael Nunn of the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. The club is located in the 1900 block of West Sumter on the outskirts of the Florence city limits.

Authorities have not released additional details about the shooting.

Count on News13 for updates.