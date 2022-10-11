JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A post-game “altercation” that resulted in an injury to a Johnsonville High School football player is being investigated by the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened Monday night during the team handshake after Johnsonville’s game against Scotts Branch High School, according to Major Michael Nunn of the sheriff’s office.

Authorities did not say what kind of injury the player suffered, and no additional details about the incident were immediately available.

Anyone who knows anything about the incident or who may have a video of the incident is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 843-665-2121, extension 317. You can remain anonymous.

