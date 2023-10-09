FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County deputies are investigating after an armed robbery at an Exxon Gas Station in South Florence, according to Sheriff TJ Joye.

Joye said it happened at about 8:50 p.m. and the suspect was dressed in all black. He said deputies are currently reviewing surveillance footage to see where the suspect went.

No other information was immediately available.

