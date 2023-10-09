FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County deputies are investigating after an armed robbery at an Exxon Gas Station in South Florence, according to Sheriff TJ Joye.
Joye said it happened at about 8:50 p.m. and the suspect was dressed in all black. He said deputies are currently reviewing surveillance footage to see where the suspect went.
No other information was immediately available.
Caleb is a digital producer at News13. Caleb joined the team in January 2023 after graduating from Liberty University. He is from Northern Virginia. Follow Caleb on Twitter and read more of his work here.