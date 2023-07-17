FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person is in custody and another is in the hospital after a stabbing at a hotel, Major Mike Nunn told News13.
The stabbing happened at the Knight’s Inn on West Lucas Street in the Florence area, Nunn said. It happened on Monday afternoon.
