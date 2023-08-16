FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man and woman were arrested Tuesday for allegedly having methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl and marijuana in their Johnsonville home.

Brandon Moore, 40, and Ashley Nicole Poole, 37, are charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession with intent to distribute heroin.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said the arrests came after many residents contacted deputies about activity at their home. That led narcotics investigators to launch an investigation.

Deputies found the drugs after getting a warrant and searching the home on Tuesday.

Moore and Poole are currently being held at the Florence County Detention Center awaiting bond hearings.

“More and more, we are seeing that people are fed up with the drug activity in their neighborhoods and the violence that always follows,” Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye said. “And this case is an example of the community letting us know what they are seeing so that we can investigate. I urge citizens to contact us with their concerns. We are in this fight together.”