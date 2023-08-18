FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Authorities are looking for a Florence woman accused of stealing items worth about $200 from a local store, deputies said.

Carmen Nichole Floyd, 44, is wanted on a warrant for shoplifting, the Florence County Sheriff’s Office said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 843-665-2121, extension 80172 or to “Submit-A-Tip” on the department’s free app for Apple or Android devices. Anonymous tips can also be shared through Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at www.peedeeswanted.com, by downloading the “P3 Tips” app or by calling 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).