FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County investigators have released a surveillance photo of a person who they say “may have knowledge” about a deadly shooting on July 24 at the Travelodge on West Palmetto Street.

Tyrelle Antonio Scott, 28, of Timmonsville, was pronounced dead at a hospital after the early morning shooting, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken.

Anyone with information is asked to contact sheriff’s office investigators at 843-665-2121, extension 374, or to submit a tip on the department’s free app for iPhone or Android devices. Information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee, by using the “PC Tips” app for Apple or Android devices or by calling 888-274-6372.

A reward of up to $1,000 is available for information that leads to the arrest of a person involved in a crime. Tips can be anonymous.

