FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County Sheriff’s Office deputies are looking for four masked and hooded people who allegedly broke into Generation 3 Powersports and stole four red Honda dirt bikes.

The incident happened at about 2:20 a.m. Tuesday on West Palmetto Street in Florence and video surveillance caught images of the suspects and the dirt bikes, according to investigators.

Anyone with knowledge or information about the incident or the identity of the suspects is asked to contact the FCSO investigators at 843-665-2121 ext. 80171 or “Submit-A-Tip” on the free app for Apple or Android devices.

Count on News13 for updates.