FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating a man who robbed an elderly woman of her pocketbook and car.

According to deputies, the incident happened at around 12:34 p.m. Tuesday at 2884 North Williston Road.

Deputies said the man forcibly took the elderly woman’s pocketbook and car keys and left with her vehicle towards I-95.

The stolen car is a white Honda Pilot with a Florida license tag ARM77, according to deputies.

Deputies describe the man as standing 5 ‘6 feet tall, with dark hair, a beard, and was in the building for some time before stealing the elderly woman’s pocketbook and car.

Anyone with knowledge or information regarding the identity or whereabouts of this person of interest is asked to contact FCSO Investigators at (843) 665-2121, ext. 438 or “Submit-A-Tip” on the FCSO free app for I-phone or Android devices.

You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.

Count on News13 for updates.