FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man is accused of breaking into a Florence-area home, sexually assaulting a person and threatening them with a gun, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Santonio Bernard Stillman, 33, of Florence, was arrested and charged with first-degree burglary and first-degree criminal sexual conduct, according to deputies.

Stillman allegedly broke into a home on East Candy Lane in early December with a handgun before sexually assaulting a victim and threating them with a gun, according to deputies. Stillman also allegedly punched the victim repeatedly.

Stillman is held at the Florence County Detention Center without bond, deputies said.