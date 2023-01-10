FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was charged after deputies said he “purposefully” hit pedestrians and cars in the parking lot of a Florence County Walmart on Saturday.

Justin Wade Gardner, 33, of Florence, was arrested Tuesday and charged with four counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and two counts of leaving the scene of an accident.

Deputies were called at about 2 p.m. Saturday to the Walmart on South Cashua Drive, according to a news release.

Gardner allegedly hit two people in the parking lot and while driving away also hit four unoccupied cars, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Gardner is held in the Florence County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing, according to deputies.

No other details were immediately available.