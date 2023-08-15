FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – Investigators with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office are asking the public’s help to identify three people of interest who vandalized property belonging to the Florence County Parks and Recreation Department.

According to investigators, on Aug. 10, three people arrived at DeWitt’s Bluff Landing in Pamplico in a car and vandalized property.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact investigators at 843-665-2121.