FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County deputies seized about 4,500 single doses of heroin along with other drugs Wednesday from a home in the Quinby area, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Bureau conducted a search warrant on Beck Lane in the Quinby area, deputies said.

Investigators found about 135 grams of purple heroin, 85.2 grams of cocaine, 21.5 grams of crack cocaine and 86 pills that could possibly be Oxycodone, according to deputies. Investigators also seized two handguns.

Investigators said the drugs have an estimated $60,000 street value.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team assisted in the search warrant.

The investigation is still ongoing and arrests are possible at a later time, deputies said.