FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was taken into custody Monday after Florence County sheriff’s deputies and SWAT officers found unspecified amounts of cocaine and marijuana while searching a home off of Franklin Drive, Sheriff’s TJ Joye’s office said.

Officers executed the search warrant at about 5:30 p.m., the sheriff’s office said. The name of the person taken into custody has not been released.

The search warrant was part of an investigation into other criminal activity including drugs and break-ins,” the sheriff’s office said.

“We are working hard to make it a safe county, and we are doing our best,” Joye said.

No additional information was immediately available.

