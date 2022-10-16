FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A suspect remains at large after one person was taken to the hospital Saturday after a shooting on Rae Street in Lake City, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators called to the scene were told that a suspect was inside a nearby residence, the sheriff’s office said. SWAT officers responded, but the sheriff’s office said it was determined that the suspect had left the residence before they arrived.

No information about the victim’s condition was immediately available.

This is an ongoing investigation. Count on News13 for updates.