FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County deputies were investigating Tuesday after a shot was fired inside a home, according to authorities.

Deputies were dispatched to a home on Dordie Circle after receiving a call about shots fired into a dwelling, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities found that one round was fired from inside.

No one was injured.

The incident is the second shooting this year on Dordie Circle, a roadway that is about 900 feet long. On Jan. 17, 14-year-old Khalil Maxillion Ross died after being shot in a home. An arrest has not been made in that case.

Further information was not immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.