FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed Thursday that a fox found near S. Deerfield and Shine roads in Johnsonville, S.C. has tested positive for rabies.

Two cats were exposed and will be quarantined as required in the South Carolina Rabies Control Act, DHEC said. No people are known to have been exposed.

The fox was tested at DHEC’s laboratory Monday and was confirmed to have rabies on Tuesday.

The fox found in Florence County is the third animal to test positive for rabies in that county, DHEC said. There have been 45 cases of rabid animals statewide this year.

Since 2002, South Carolina has averaged approximately 148 positive cases a year. In 2022, one of the 83 confirmed rabies cases in South Carolina was reported in Florence County.

Just eight days ago, another rabid fox was found in Florence County.