FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – A Dillon man was arrested for allegedly hitting another vehicle several times at a high rate of speed, Florence County deputies said.

The incident happened on South Irby Street near Florence and caused significant damage to the victim’s car, according to deputies.

Ameere Centur Moultrie, 21, was arrested Monday and charged with assault and battery of high and aggravated nature and malicious injury to personal property, according to deputies.

Investigators said at one point the victim was forced to swerve his vehicle to prevent being struck head-on by Moultrie.

Moultrie is currently being held at the Florence County Detention Center without bond.