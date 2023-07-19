FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – A Dillon man was arrested for allegedly hitting another vehicle several times at a high rate of speed, Florence County deputies said.
The incident happened on South Irby Street near Florence and caused significant damage to the victim’s car, according to deputies.
Ameere Centur Moultrie, 21, was arrested Monday and charged with assault and battery of high and aggravated nature and malicious injury to personal property, according to deputies.
Investigators said at one point the victim was forced to swerve his vehicle to prevent being struck head-on by Moultrie.
Moultrie is currently being held at the Florence County Detention Center without bond.
* * *
Taylor Ford is a digital journalist for News13. She joined the News13 team in January 2023. Taylor is a Florence native and covers the Pee Dee out of News13’s Florence Bureau. Read more of Taylor’s work here.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.