FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – A car chase ended with two juveniles arrested on East McIver Rd and Miller Rd in Florence, according to deputies.

According to Major Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, deputies attempted to make a traffic stop Thursday afternoon when the driver refused to stop.

There were juveniles in the vehicle, according to deputies.

The car chase ended in a residential yard where there was car damage at the site. The sign at the intersection of East McIver and Miller Rd was also destroyed.

The driver fled on foot, according to deputies.

Deputies said additional information will be given as it becomes available.

Count on News13 for updates.