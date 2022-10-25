Editor’s note: We have removed one of the deputy’s names from the story after SLED said the solicitor’s office declined to prosecute the case.

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence County deputy accused of tipping off suspected drug dealers about a 911 call is one of six deputies who have been fired from the sheriff’s office this year, according to documents obtained by News13.

The deputy allegedly became aware of a tip about drug sales at a home and told the suspects, whom he knew. He’s accused of providing them with the 911 call so they could figure out who called in the tip, according to the documents.

The deputy, who was hired by the sheriff’s office in March, was fired in May, according to the documents. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division was called to investigate.

SLED told News13 that it was requested May 24 to investigate and 12th Circuit Solicitor Ed Clements declined to prosecute the case. The case was closed Aug. 25.

Another deputy was fired for not completing basic training, according to documents. News13 is not naming the person because there is no pending investigation or criminal charges.

Major Mike Nunn said the Florence County Sheriff’s Office doesn’t comment on personnel matters.

News13 previously reported on four other deputies who were fired for various reasons.

Last week, Joseph Rinehart was fired after allegedly causing an “under control” suspect to be knocked unconscious by tackling him to the ground.

In May, Jonathon Bessinger was fired after he was accused of sending “obscene media and photographs” to a minor on Snapchat, according to officials.

In March, Ethan Stone and Michael Bellflowers were both fired after they were arrested for DUI, according to previous information released by the sheriff’s office.

The documents also mention seven deputies retired and nine others have resigned this year.