EDITOR’S NOTE: Some of the images in this story might be disturbing for some people.

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – A dog is recovering after being shot in the face, according to the Florence Area Humane Society, which is asking for donations to help with its care.

The dog, Sara, arrived at an emergency veterinarian on Saturday after being shot, the shelter said in a Facebook post. The bullet entered between the dog’s eyes but missed its brain. The bullet, which lodged in Sara’s neck, also destroyed her nasal cavity.

So far, the shelter said more than $2,500 has been raised to help with Sara’s recovery. Officials are looking for a foster home where she can recover.

News13 reached out to the Florence Police Department and the Florence County Sheriff’s Office for more information about the shooting but neither agency had any reports about the incident.

