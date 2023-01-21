FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A driver who led Florence County authorities on a chase Friday afternoon has died, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

It happened at about 4 p.m. on McAlister Mill Road near Salem Road, about five miles west of Coward, the SCHP said.

A 2012 Honda Civic traveling south on McAlister Mill Road was attempting to evade officers when it lost control after crossing Salem Road, resulting in the vehicle crashing into a 2003 Ford F250 pickup truck, according to the SCHP.

The Honda driver died and the Ford driver was taken to McLeod Regional Medical Center by a family member, the SCHP said. No passengers were in either vehicle.

The Ford driver’s condition is unknown at this time.

No further details were immediately available. The crash remains under investigation by the SCHP and its MAIT unit.