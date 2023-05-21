FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person has died after a three-vehicle crash early Wednesday morning on Interstate 95 in Florence County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
It happened at about 4:20 a.m. near Alligator Road when a 2023 Chevrolet, which was traveling south, crashed into a 2010 Ford sedan that was disabled in the roadway, SCHP Lance Cpl. Lena Butler said. After hitting the Ford, the Chevrolet also hit a southbound 2023 Peterbilt tractor-trailer before going off the left side of the road and hitting a concrete barrier.
The driver of the Ford, who was the only person in the vehicle, was taken to a local hospital by EMS and died on Friday, Butler said. One person in the Chevrolet was also taken to the hospital, but no information about their injuries was immediately available.
The highway patrol is investigating the crash.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
Count on News13 for updates
* * *
Dennis Bright is a digital producer at News13. Dennis is a West Virginia native and graduate of Marshall University. He has won copyediting and journalism awards in Virginia and Ohio. Follow Dennis on Twitter and read more of his work here.