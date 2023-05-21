FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person has died after a three-vehicle crash early Wednesday morning on Interstate 95 in Florence County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

It happened at about 4:20 a.m. near Alligator Road when a 2023 Chevrolet, which was traveling south, crashed into a 2010 Ford sedan that was disabled in the roadway, SCHP Lance Cpl. Lena Butler said. After hitting the Ford, the Chevrolet also hit a southbound 2023 Peterbilt tractor-trailer before going off the left side of the road and hitting a concrete barrier.

The driver of the Ford, who was the only person in the vehicle, was taken to a local hospital by EMS and died on Friday, Butler said. One person in the Chevrolet was also taken to the hospital, but no information about their injuries was immediately available.

The highway patrol is investigating the crash.

Count on News13 for updates