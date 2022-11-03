FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — An inaugural in Florence on Thursday brought together volunteers from the downtown business community to help pack food boxes for Thanksgiving.

Duke Energy and joined Harvest Hope Food Bank team up for the “Pack the Pantry” event to kick off a monthlong campaign to support organizations across South Carolina that address food insecurities and inequities.

The volunteers helped pack 1,000 boxes of shelf-stable food at the FMU Performing Arts Center that will be distributed at food banks during the Thanksgiving holiday. The event also included a public drive-through for food donations.

Harvest Hope, the state’s largest food bank, also received a $100,000 grant that will be used to expand mobile food pantries to the most rural areas of the Pee Dee. The organization provides more than 20 million meals on average to those neighbors in need across the Midlands, Pee Dee and Upstate.

“It truly takes the entire community to end hunger, and we’re so glad to have the continued support of Duke Energy,” Harvest Hope CEO Erinn Rowe said. “So many holiday memories involve food, and together we’re able to ensure our working families across South Carolina have memories of their favorite dish this season and not of an empty plate.”

In a news release, Duke Energy said its monthlong initiative will provide more than $325,000 to more than 40 feeding programs leading up to the Thanksgiving holiday and culminating in final surprise grant announcements on Giving Tuesday.

“Every community in South Carolina is home to families who face hunger,” said Mike Callahan, Duke Energy South Carolina state president. “The statistics are startling — nearly 500,000 of our friends and neighbors lack consistent access to high-quality meals, and 1 in 7 of those are children.

“As thoughts turn to the holidays and gatherings with families around dinner tables, it’s important to support the organizations who do the great work to fight hunger across our state Our hope is by shining a light on these efforts, these organizations will continue to receive the support they need to help reduce and hopefully one day eliminate hunger in our communities.”