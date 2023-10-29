FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An emergency shelter-in-place alert has been issued for Florence County around the E. National Cemetery Road area, according to Sheriff T.J. Joye.
Joye said they’re looking for a man who was clocked driving 75 mph in a 45 mph zone. He said the man left on foot when a deputy tried to stop him and that they found a gun in the man’s car.
No other information was immediately available.
* * *
Caleb is a digital producer at News13. Caleb joined the team in January 2023 after graduating from Liberty University. He is from Northern Virginia. Follow Caleb on X, formerly Twitter, and read more of his work here.