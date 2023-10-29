FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An emergency shelter-in-place alert has been issued for Florence County around the E. National Cemetery Road area, according to Sheriff T.J. Joye.

Joye said they’re looking for a man who was clocked driving 75 mph in a 45 mph zone. He said the man left on foot when a deputy tried to stop him and that they found a gun in the man’s car.

No other information was immediately available.

Count on News13 for updates.