FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A former Pamplico town clerk was arrested and charged with embezzlement, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Tina Marie Sullivan, 50, of Marion, was arrested Tuesday and charged with embezzlement of public funds less than $10,000, according to the sheriff’s office.

Sullivan is accused of using the town’s credit card for personal use between March 23 and Aug. 7 while she was the town clerk, according to deputies. The total of purchases was more than $9,400.

Sullivan is held at the Florence County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

No other details were immediately available.