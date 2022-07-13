FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — State authorities have arrested a former Pee Dee nurse for alleged abuse of a vulnerable adult.

Jo Ann Graves, 63, who worked as a licensed practical nurse at the Pee Dee Regional Center on National Cemetery Road in Florence, hit a person several times in the face in April 2021 while the person was a resident at the center, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

Agents used video surveillance to corroborate the allegations, SLED said.

Graves was served with the warrant on Friday while she was at the Florence County Detention Center. She was released the same day on a $5,000 bond, online jail records show.

James was also charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult and third-degree assault and battery in June 2021 after allegedly hitting someone in the face multiple times and shoving their head into a wall. She was also released on bond after that incident.

News13 is working to learn if the incidents or investigations are connected. We have reached out to SLED for information and are waiting to hear back.

SLED said agents were asked to investigate by the South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs.