FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A former Pee Dee Regional Center employee is accused of hitting a resident in the face, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

Joe Nathan Waymyers, 28, of Kingstree, was arrested Tuesday and charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult, according to SLED.

On June 18, while employed with the Pee Dee Regional Center, Waymyers allegedly hit one of the residents in the face several times, according to SLED. The victim was left with swelling and bruising to both eyes.

Waymyers was taken to the Florence County Detention Center and was released the same day on a $10,000 bond, according to online booking records.

No other details were immediately available.