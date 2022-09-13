FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County authorities continue the search for Sylvia Ann Brooks, 63, who was reported missing the morning of June 19.

Her family is now offering a $2,000 cash reward for information on her whereabouts.

According to a press release, investigators believe Brooks may be endangered due to medical conditions including diabetes, autism and hypertension.

Brooks is missing from her home on Cherry Johnson Road in Effingham, South Carolina. She is believed to have left on foot, according to officials.

Authorities have searched extensively for Brooks.

Brooks is approximately 5’5″ and weighs about 200 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 843-665-2121 extension 395 or submit a tip on the Florence County Sheriff’s Office’s app for iPhone and Android devices.

Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee by downloading the “P3 Tips” app on your Apple or Android device or by calling 888-274-6372.