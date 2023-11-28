FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence man was arrested Monday after he allegedly kidnapped a person while armed with a machete, stole the victim’s credit card, and made fraudulent charges without the card owner’s permission, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Matthew Christopher Durell, 35, was charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, financial transaction card theft, financial transaction card fraud, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and kidnapping.

Investigators with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office said Durrell’s charges stem from an incident that happened May 12 near Timmonsville.

Investigators said Durell is alleged to have carried the victim away by physical and verbal force while armed with a machete. Investigators also said Durell allegedly inflected multiple minor injuries on the victim.

Warrants were obtained on July 20 for Durrell’s arrest. He was arrested in Florida earlier this month and has returned to Florence County to face his charges.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said Durell is being held at the Florence County Detention Center on a $30,000 surety bond.