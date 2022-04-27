MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The final person wanted in connection with a deadly shooting over the weekend in Myrtle Beach is in custody, according to an announcement Wednesday from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

The suspect is a juvenile. Police are not releasing their name and charges at this time.

The juvenile joins Tai’yuan Ja’rel Jackson, 20, and 22-year-old Li’quan Tyrese Hickson, both of Effingham, in facing charges. Jackson has been charged with murder, three counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, unlawful carry of a handgun and for the possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Hickson has been charged with accessory after the fact.

Officers were less than 100 yards away when the shots were fired and were on scene within 30 seconds, according to police.

“I want to commend our officers and team for their quick turnaround of this case and getting these individuals identified and in custody so fast,” Chief Amy Prock said in the announcement. “They came to Myrtle Beach with a problem that began in another jurisdiction, and it ended here in tragedy. This department will hold those responsible accountable.”

The Sunday morning shooting killed 17-year-old DyQuavyon Dickens, who was a football player at South Florence High School.

Hickson was given a $35,000 surety bond and will be placed on house arrest with monitoring. Jackson has not been granted bond because only a circuit judge can set bond for a murder charge.

Hickson is accused of driving the suspects away after the shooting. He also allegedly removed things from the vehicle to make it harder to identify.

More than 20 shots were fired in the area — a parking lot near Mr. Joe White Avenue and Withers Alley — which was highly populated at the time, according to information presented at a bond hearing. The shooting happened at 1:30 a.m. Authorities claim that Dickens was shot “without provocation.”