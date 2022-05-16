FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A veteran educator has been appointed principal at Williams Middle School in the Florence 1 district.

Carrie Ann Brigman received unanimous approval Thursday from the district’s Board of Trustees. She had been the school’s interim principal since April.

Prior to that, she was an assistant principal at North Vista Elementary, where she was responsible for special education programs, teacher evaluations, improvement plans and scheduling updates. She was the district’s 2021-22 assistant principal of the year.

Brigman is no stranger to Williams, having served as assistant principal from 2012-16.

She said she is thrilled to serve as the school’s principal for the next school year.

“I am excited to be returning to Williams Middle School to serve as principal,” she said. “I look forward to continuing my partnership with our families, students, staff members and community to ensure that we create an environment that encourages student growth and success through opportunities that make them 21st century scholars.”

Brigman taught middle school math early in her career after graduating from Francis Marion University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education and a Mathematics Collateral. She received her Masters in Education Administration and Supervision from the University of Tennessee at Martin, and she also holds Gifted and Talented and Read to Succeed endorsements.

Greg Hall, the Florence 1 assistant superintendent for secondary education, said Brigman received the most support in all three steps of the selection process and said she is an excellent choice for Williams.

“I am excited about the selection of Mrs. Brigman as the next leader of Williams Middle School,” Hall said. “She has been an effective leader in the Williams community for many years. I believe that she has great leadership skills and a great heart for the Williams Middle School community.”