FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence 1 School District is the first in the area to use a school bus tracker app.

Many parents, as well as the district director said in times like these, an app like this can help parents know exactly how long they have to wait.

The app, called Ride 360, is run by Tyler Technologies. It only allows guardians with their child’s information to access the program.

In the app, parents can see real time bus routes by pinging nearby cell towers. When the bus is stopped, the route will turn black. When it is in motion, it will turn gold.

“So, you know with technology you can, with a touch of a button, you can find out exactly where your child is and what’s going on,” said Mitchell Washington, director of transportation for Florence 1 Schools.

The district has a full tutorial on its website on how to sign up for the service.

Laura Showe, Florence 1 Schools’ Chief Financial Officer, said the program was funded by the South Carolina State Department of Education. She said the program not only helps parents, but students with special needs.

“This is also very good for our vulnerable population as we talk about temperature,” Showe said. “As we talk about the special needs that they may have . . . in order to be transported to school.”

Showe discussed how the program will also help lower the number of parents calling the district’s hotline. The hotline will still run Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

But with the new app, parent’s main question will be answered.

“Because they’re calling and saying, ‘when’s the bus going to pick up my student? When’s the bus going to drop my student off?'” Showe said. “This app will allow them to see close to real time.”

At the start of the school year, 88 buses will have the technology, while the rest will start later in the school year.