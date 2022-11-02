FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence 1 Schools’ “zero-tolerance” policy for fighting is under investigation by the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights, according to a statement from the Florence Branch of the NAACP.

The USDE announced the decision Sept. 8 after the branch filed a Title VI complaint in June when “attempts to discuss the policy with the Board proved futile,” according to the statement.

“On December 9, 2021, despite clear and overwhelming disapproval from community members, Florence School District One School Board passed a zero-tolerance policy that made physical violence or fighting grounds for automatic recommendation for expulsion to the Board,” the statement reads.

The NAACP’s complaint said it is concerned with the harm the policy could have on students, especially students of color.

“In particular, the letter raised the fact that there is overwhelming data suggesting that such policies fail to reduce violence and instead are disproportionately harmful to students of color,” the statement reads.

News13 has reached out to the district for comment and are waiting to hear back.